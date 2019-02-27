TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Bar has opened an investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., related to a Twitter post made by the Northwest Florida congressman on the eve of Wednesday testimony on Capitol Hill from Michael Cohen, former personal attorney and so-called "fixer" for President Donald Trump.

Gaetz is a staunch ally of the president, and was in the hearing room for at least part of Wednesday's proceedings. He is not a member of the Oversight Committee, which conducted Wednesday's hearing.

In the Twitter post in question, Gaetz suggested that Cohen was having extramarital affairs, writing "Hey @MichaelCohen212 - Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot. ..."

In the wake of suggestions from some quarters that the tweet, posted on the eve of Cohen's testimony, could be interpreted as witness tampering, Gaetz deleted it.

"The Florida Bar is aware of the comments made in a tweet yesterday by Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is a Florida Bar member, and I can confirm we have opened an investigation," the bar's director of communications, Francine Walker, wrote in a Wednesday email responding to questions about the reported investigation.

Walker added that the bar's confidentiality rules "do not permit me to provide any other information at this time."

Walker did say, though, that "(a)ny time the words or actions of a Florida lawyer result in complaints, The Florida Bar will fully investigate those complaints through its established grievance process to determine if Bar rules have been violated. ... If rules have been violated, The Florida Bar will vigorously pursue appropriate discipline by the Florida Supreme Court."

Gaetz offered only limited comment on the Florida Bar investigation on Wednesday. In a text message responding to a request for comment, Gaetz wrote, "It seems that the Florida Bar, by its rules, is required to investigate the most frivolous of complaints."

Asked if he would be open to a phone interview, or if his office would be issuing any statement on the Florida Bar probe, Gaetz texted, "My statement is above."

According to reporting from The Hill, as controversy swirled, Gaetz told reporters, "We’re witness testing not witness tampering ... when witnesses come before Congress, their truthfulness and veracity are in question and we have the opportunity to test them."

Then, Gaetz responded to a tweet from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, encouraging "all Members to be mindful that comments made on social media or in the press can adversely affect the ability of House Committees to obtain the truthful and complete information necessary to fulfill their duties."

Gaetz responded, "Speaker, I want to get to the truth too. While it is important 2 create context around the testimony of liars like Michael Cohen, it was NOT my intent to threaten, as some believe I did. I’m deleting the tweet & I should have chosen words that better showed my intent. I’m sorry."

