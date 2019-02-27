WASHINGTON — Rep. Matt Gaetz appeared to openly intimidate President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen less than 24 hours before Cohen publicly testifies against his old boss before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

“Hey @MichaelCohen212 — Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot … ” the Florida Republican tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Cohen is expected to testify before two separate House committees this week that Trump directed him to commit multiple crimes. They include sending illegal hush payments to two women who allege they had sex with Trump and lying to Congress about the timeline of negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Gaetz’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cohen pleaded guilty last year to multiple charges of financial fraud and one count of lying to Congress. He is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.