Kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 academic year is scheduled in the Walton School District from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on March 4-15 at each of the Walton District elementary schools.

To enter kindergarten in August, students must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2019. An official proof of birth is required, with hospital certificates not qualifying.

Proof of immunizations and a health evaluation are also required.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/y3ezusaq.

---

The Rocky Bayou Christian Academy’s Junior Classical League attended the annual regional forum late in January, with the school’s Latin students earning an overall Ordo Teritius, or third place. Seven high schools from three counties attended.

Individual awards were earned in academic testing:

Alicyn Grete, second in advanced mythology and advanced Greek derivatives; Shep Harper, fourth, and Malachi Hofman, fifth, advanced grammar; Addie Spence, fourth, advanced Greek derivatives; Hannah Suh, fifth, advanced Greek literature; Ben Clark, third, Latin derivatives I and first, advanced Greek derivatives; Hannah Lynch, fourth, advanced Latin vocabulary; Gideon Riches, fourth, advanced Roman customs;

Maddie Athearn, third, advanced ancient geography and Roman customs; Amanda Brannon, fifth, Latin derivatives II, third, Greek derivatives II; Kyle Burden, first, heptathlon; Josh Pruitt, third, Latin derivatives; Caroline Seeling, fourth, grammar II; Landon Willner, fifth, advanced Latin derivatives, third, Greek derivatives II;

Caitie Barnes, second, pentathlon and grammar I; Landon Byrd, third, pentathlon; Alyssa Greet, second, Latin grammar I; and Skylar Stoffel, first, Latin Derivatives I, fourth, grammar I.

---

Early in February, the Northwest Florida Science Fair saw good results for Choctawhatchee High School, with four students competing at the regional level: Matt Baker, first in mathematics, three special awards; Ashleigh Perry, first, plant science and one special award; John Baker, second, physics, two special awards; and Breonna Prophet, third, environmental engineering, one special award.

Matt Baker and John Baker will compete at the state fair in March, while Matt will also compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair in May.

