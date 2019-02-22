NAVARRE — A teenager has been charged with several felonies after he allegedly shot his friend in the foot, officials said.

Santa Rosa County sheriff's deputies responded to Gulf Breeze Hospital about 2 p.m. Thursday in reference to a gunshot victim. Callen Nation told deputies he had been shot in the foot by someone named “Tyrese” at his home on Panhandle Trail while attempting to loan money to another person identified as “Tyler," according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Nation said Tyrese, later identified as 19-year-old Antwan Nelson, pulled a pistol out of his pocket, shot him in the foot and ran out of the room, the press release said. When Nelson ran into the living room, Nation said he pointed the pistol at two others in the home.

Nelson fired another shot and hit the coffee table. No one was injured from the second shot, the press release said.

Nation told deputies Nelson was forced to leave by people in the home. Nelson allegedly tried to leave with Tyler’s vehicle, but they took the keys from him, the press release said.

Deputies found Nelson and took him to the Sheriff’s Office station in Navarre for questioning. He was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault without intent to kill, aggravated battery and attempted robbery.

Nelson was taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail and booked on $65,000 bond, the Sheriff's Office said.