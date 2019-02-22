Dear editor,

Consider this on recent happenings:

1 — Ocasio-Cortez said, "The world will end in twelve years." Only God Almighty knows what will happen then. He also knows when the next greatest event will occur, the Second Coming of the Lord Jesus Christ, America’s desperate need and only hope.

She needs to read the Holy Bible, greatest book ever written, never to be superseded.

Her Green New Deal promises are preposterous.

2 — Ted Cruz was spot-on suggesting El Chapo’s assets could pay for the border wall. His amassed, ill-gotten gains are responsible for killing/ruining Americans.

A recent estimate reported 300 Americans are killed by drugs every week. How tragic!

One might surmise President Trump spoke prophetically declaring "Mexico would pay for the wall." El Chapo hails from Mexico.

3 — With all these national investigations going on for years, somebody ought to investigate George Sorors purported determination to destroy Fox News, Hannity in particular. He was probably, in part, responsible for getting rid of Beck and O’Reilly.

Thank God for Save Fox News supporting Fox News, its staffers, and defending our president, a blessing indeed.

Many networks hate President Trump. They do nothing but criticize him. He hasn’t had a day’s peace since election.

I believe Trump loves God and country. He was chosen by God eliminating 16 others early on. By God’s grace, he’s accomplished much, never reported by the jealous media, except for Fox News. He takes no salary!

I’ve just donated to Save Fox News at America First Agenda, P.O. Box 97385, Washington D.C. 20090-7385.

God bless us all as only He can. Maranatha!

CHRYS HOLLEY

Milton

