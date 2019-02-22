MILTON — West Florida Baptist Academy's Lady Conquerors defended their back-to-back basketball championships in Fort Walton Saturday afternoon at the Panhandle Christian Conference Final Four Tournament. The Conquerors advanced to the championship game by defeating Central Christian Saints in the semi finals. Their foe in the championship game was the host, Calvary Christian Patriots, who advanced with a win versus Pensacola Christian Academy Warriors.

Conqueror Coach Darrin Johnson summed up the contest saying "Our last meeting with them went to OT and we couldn't close it out. We gave up 57 points to them last time and the coaching staff challenged every player about their defensive intensity. Today, we overcame a loud venue with the home team. We overcame being down a vital bench player who was injured in the semi final. Maddie and Ayanna accepted a defensive assignment change and executed it perfectly.

This was our redemption weekend. I've never seen these girls as focused as they were today. We blanked them in the 1st quarter and put up 11. That's unreal. Maddie and Jayla's defense was unreal. The Patriot bigs are a force and Janelle and Ayanna rose up. Alyssa's help defense and closing out on the 3's - Allie keeping their #11 in check, amazing. We sold out on defense, used fouls wisely, and they went cold from the line. On offense, Ayanna was solid and Allie's 3 when they pulled it tight late in the 4th was clutch. A total team win versus an awesome opponent."

The final score was 40-30. Ayanna Kelker led the Conquerors with 16 points, followed by the tournament MVP Allie Whiting's 13, Alyssa Johnson 7, and Janelle Riley 4. Riley also pulled 10 boards, Kelker 4 with 1 block, A. Whiting 3 with 1 block and 2 steals, and M. Whiting and Johnson each with 2 and 1 steal.