EAST MILTON — Southern Raceway held its Winter Nationals Feb. 16 and here are the results.

Cupid Dirt Classic

Joseph Joiner made the power move of the century in claiming the $3,000 prize in Saturday’s running of the Cupid Dirt Classic as the Winter Nationals concluded at Southern Raceway.

Joiner, who started third, fell as far back as fifth place at one point, but he found his moment to strike.

Dalton Cook, David McCoy, and Kenny Collins, all regulars on the National Dirt Late Model Super Series were trying to run away from the field. That was until lap 17.

Joiner, who was running fourth, took to the high side of the three-eighths mile dirt and powered his way past Collins, Cook, and McCoy to take the lead for good.

Issues on restarting the race on lap 18 put Joiner in some tight spots leading the field into turn one, but once he got his car engine wound up there was no one challenging the driver from Milton.

When Joiner crossed the finish line first three of the top five drivers were regulars at Southern Raceway. Cook finished second followed by McCoy, and Holt driver’s Cody Smith, and Colton Leyendecker.

Vintage

In the David Martin Memorial race for the vintage cars Ricky Haugen is continuing to put on a clinic to start 2019.

Haugen, who also won the first weekend of the Winter Nationals, was one of four driver who opted to take a $250 bonus and start at the rear of the field.

Unfortunately for the rest of the field, Haugen didn’t stay back there for long.

Haugen and Craig Crossley, who he batted for the 2018 Southern Season Title, quickly moved their way through the field.

By lap 10 Haugen was powering his way around the three-eighths mile dirt and leaving his competition in his wake.

Blake Martin would finish second followed by Crossley, James Ward, and Gueston Rogers, who recovered from a spin in turn four on lap six to finish fifth.

Street Stock

A trio of drivers were battling it out front in the early stages of the Durrence Layne Street Stock division feature. Jim Jarvis, Sean Goodwin, and James Ward were trading positions and some paint in the early laps until Ward took the lead for good.

Ward held onto the lead until his car suddenly went high going into turn three as his steering wheel broke and ended his night.

Inheriting the lead at the stripe after Ward’s misfortune was Mike Lane.

Lane powered his way home for the win after the subsequent restart to take the checkered flag.

Rounding out the top five were Goodwin, Jarvis, Mike Ladner, and Austin Moye.

Open-Wheeled Modified

In the open-wheeled modifieds Ryan Fowler put on a show for the fans.

At the start of the race Justin Galbreath jumped out to the early lead and it seemed that Fowler was going to be in for a long night.

Then on lap two, Joey Moxley brought out a caution flag, which bunched the field back up.

Galbreath did pull as big of a lead on Fowler after the restart and Fowler would soon take over the lead.

On lap 13 Galbreath’s night ended when his car had issues while trying to retake the lead.

Rounding out the top five behind Fowler were Chris Rutherford, Osman Jones, Matt Chavers, and Nathan Ingersoll.

Pure Stock

In the pure stock division Josh Howell discovered you can sometimes be a little too fast when it comes to approaching lapped traffic.

At the drop of the green flag Jake Senterfitt jumped out to an early lead with Howell staying on his back bumper until lap eight when he took the lead. Soon following that move was Ft. Walton’s Levi Donaldson.

Howell and Donaldson were pulling away from the field until lap 17 when Donaldson went high and Howell decided to stay low on the dirt in turns one and two.

Donaldson took the lead for good as Howell had to slow up for the slower car of Connor Odom.

Once Donaldson took the lead he never looked back as he took the win followed by Howell.

Rounding out the top five were Senterfitt, Blake Bowen, and JD Fuqua.

Slingshot

In the slingshot feature it was Abbey Cauley who put on a clinic herself.

Cauley, who dominated in her heat race, was the class of the field in the feature as she ran away from field.

The only problem Cauley had all night was on lap four when she encountered the slower car of Austin Morris.

Finishing behind Cauley to round out the top five were Kyndal Kimmons, Davin Davis, Dakota Fox and Morris.

Coming Up

Racing action will return to Southern Raceway Feb. 22 and 23 as the USCS Deep South Thunder Series returns to Milton. The last time the USCS cars appeared in Milton, three-time NASCAR Champion Tony Stewart left with the trophy and the check.

Joining the USCS Sprint Cars and Mini Sprints will be the regular classes featured at Southern Raceway.

Southern Raceway is located at 9359 Nichols Lake Rd. Gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Southern Winter Nationals

Feb. 16, 2019

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – 1. Jake Senterfitt, 2. Chris Polk, 3. Jason Jackson, 4. James Fox, and Billy Arnett.

Heat 2 – 1. Josh Howell, 2. Lane Heaton, 3. Levi Donaldson, 4. Kurt Horne, and 5. John Bryant.

Heat 3 – 1. Huck Gibson, 2. Blake Bowen, 3. Christian Porter, 4. Brandon House, and 5. Frank Porter.

Durrence Layne Street Stock

Heat 1 – 1. Jim Jarvis, 2. Mike Lane, 3. Mike Ladner, 4. Austin Moye, and 5. James Patrick.

Heat 2 – 1. James Ward, 2. Sean Goodwin, 3. Derek Gilmore, 4. Stanley Fletcher, and 5. Christopher Dixon.

Vintage

Heat 1 – 1. Hunter Ward, 2. Ricky Haugen, 3. Kelsey Kichler, 4. Derrick Benton, and 5. Robin Christensen.

Heat 2 – 1. James Ward, 2. Kraig Crossley, 3. Blake Martin, and 4. Gueston Rogers.

National Dirt Late Model Super Series Qualifying

1. Dalton Cook 14.768 seconds, 2. David McCoy 14.851, 3. Joseph Joiner 15.067, 4. Kenny Collins 15.208, 5. Colton Leyendecker 15.259, 6. Cody Smith 15.354, 7. Chris Woods 15.483, 8. Johnathon Joiners 15.513, 9. Bo Slay 15.841, 10. James Gilmore 16.026.

Open Wheel Modifieds

Heat 1 – 1. Justin Galbreath, 2. Chris Rutherford, and 3. Nathan Ingersoll.

Heat 2 – 1. Ryan Fowler, 2. Matt Chavers, and 3. Osman Jones.

Slingshots

Heat 1 – 1. Abbey Cauley, 2. Kyndal Kimmons, 3. Davin Davis, 4. Trent Carr, and 5. Dakota Fox.