FORT WALTON BEACH — A woman hoping to scoop up bargains at Kmart found a real treasure in the parking lot.

In a bag inside a bag, Toni Duval found a gold necklace with cremains in a tiny vial.

Now she's hoping to find its owner.

"It could be their husband's, their brother's, their son," she said. "It could be their dog's ashes."

Duval, whose husband was in the military, said she thinks the necklace was made in Thailand.

The Navarre woman checked with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office to see if anyone had reported it missing. She decided not to turn it in to Kmart, which is closing but is not telling the public when.

"Normally I would bring it to customer service," she said. "But they don't have a date that they will be closing for good."

She said that she found it one morning last week but wasn't sure of the exact date.