MILTON — The Imogene Theatre regularly holds entertaining and historical events for the community. See what’s coming up at the theatre in March.

Food will be available for purchase at the theatre's concession stand.

March 9 - Hank You! A Tribute to Hank Williams

Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and show will begin at 8 p.m. https://www.theimogenetheatre.com/buy-tickets-online/

This concert will pay tribute to Williams featuring some of his greatest hits. Join Imogene as they pay homage to a musician who is regarded as one of the most significant and influential American singers and songwriters of the 20th century. Williams recorded 35 singles that reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers chart, including 11 that ranked number one.

March 28 - Tracy Byrd Live in Concert

Tickets are $55. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and show will begin at 8 p.m. tickets available at https://www.theimogenetheatre.com/buy-tickets-online/

Tracy Byrd became a household name on the country music scene in 1993 with his third single, "Holdin' Heaven", hit #1 on the Billboard Country Charts. His debut album also included the remake hit of Johnny Paycheck's "Someone to Give my Love to." The album went on to be certified Gold, a reward signifying sales in excess of 500,000 copies.