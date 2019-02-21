Joe Bass, also known as Elmer J. Bass, Jr., age 71, retired to Mexico Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at a local hospital. He was a member of Scott Memorial Church of God and a graduate of Central High School.

He was a beloved husband, father and brother. As a retired electrician, he was a member of the local Chattanooga, TN chapter of I.B.E.W. He was preceded in death by his father Elmer J. Bass, Sr. and mother Juanita (Smith) Bass.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tammy Bass; sons, Eric and Lisa Bass; David and Crystal Bass; daughters, Jamie and Chris Ellis; and Kimberly Pruett; brother, Randy and Terri Bass; sister, Janice and Earl Penney; brother, Steve and Brenda Bass; grandchildren, Jackson Bass, Parker Bass, Louden Bass, Cash Ellis, Banx Ellis and Braxton Bass; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial Services for the life of Joe Bass will be held at Williamson & Sons in Soddy Daisy, TN and announced at a later date.