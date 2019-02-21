MILTON — Here are highlights involving area students:

The following local residents made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2018 Fall Semester:

Samuel Ford of Milton, who is in the computer science program. Talon Stone of Milton, who is in the biomedical sciences program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Alyssa LeMay, a Milton resident and Azusa Pacific University student made the academic Deans' List at APU. A Biochemistry Major, LeMay is honored for a fall semester 2018 academic standing of 3.5 or better grade-point average. LeMay is joined by 1,976 other students recieving the same honor.