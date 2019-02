MILTON — The Emerald Coast Krewe of Airship Pirates organized this year's Mardi Gras parade featuring Santa Rosa County and Pensacola groups and businesses. Patrick Fitzgerald, the Airship Pirates president said, "It was a great parade and we will be bigger next year."

The following organizations won awards for their participation:

Krewe of Sparta, best kreweCreeptown USA, best communityMilton High School ROTC, best marching group