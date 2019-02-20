BAGDAD — The Blackwater Pyrates are sponsoring a free Blackwater History Fair, Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Bagdad Community Building at 4591 School Street in Bagdad from 1-3 p.m. Members from The University of West Florida Graduate students in history and archaeology; Arcadia Mill Historic Site; The Bagdad Waterfronts; Bagdad Village Preservation Association; West Florida Canoe and Kayak Club; The Milton Garden Cub; The Florida Public Archaeology Network; The Longleaf Alliance; Blackwater Bay Tours, and others will all be there.

Tables will be set up for each group to interact with, and provide information on their specialties, answer questions and give brief lectures on historical topics. They might have samples of their work, pictures, displays, historical artifacts, audio/video demonstrations, and other information.

This will be a more personal and up-close type of fair, rather than just one or two people giving a lecture on stage to a big audience.

Everyone is invited to attend this free event. Any and all questions will be encouraged. You can visit the displays and learn something new about the Blackwater River and surrounding area's history. Bagdad and Milton (or Milltown, or Scratch Ankle) history goes way beyond the Civil War, and it's story is interesting.

You might learn about some of the many boats and ships that lie at the bottom of Blackwater River and Bay to this very day, among many other interesting topics.

Come join the Blackwater Pyrates and all of these wonderful groups that want to tell you their story and to answer your questions.

The Pyrates will have a table with ducks and information on the Pyrates' missions, and information on our Fourth of July Duck race, and how to adopt a duck for a chance to win $1,000. But be aware, there might be Pyrates there with knives, swords, and flintlock guns. Pictures with the Pyrates will be encouraged. We might even have a cannon there. Pyrates member Joe "Surge" Fountain is the event Captain so for questions, e-mail him at kayakjoe22@gmail.com.