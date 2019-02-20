MILTON — As of Feb. 18, there were 37 days, 5 hours, 49 minutes and 20 seconds left until the Santa Rosa County fair, according to the countdown at www.srcfair.com. Fair organizers are taking this time to gear up for the 2019 season of festive fun in the sun.

This year the fair will take place March 28-31 and April 4-6. Admission fees are $8 for adults and $5 for children for 6-12. Admission is free for children 5 and under. Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturday and at noon on Sundays.

Featured attractions will be held at June Ates Arena throughout the event. The 300-by-205-foot arena includes a 300-by-130 feet dirt arena, two 35-foot concrete pads for bleachers and enclosed judging booth.

Lance Cook, owner of Lance Cook Marketing and Consulting, who is involved in fair planning, said events will feature live music, themed nights, livestock shows, pig races, and much more.

“We will even have a clown going around performing for the kids and a dinosaur show,” he said.

Schedule for the fair is as follows:

Thursday March 28

Senior Citizens Night

Friday March 29

Military Appreciation NightPRCA Rodeo

Saturday March 30

Collegiate NightPRCA Rodeo

Sunday March 31

Faith and Family

Thursday April 4

Special Needs

Friday April 5

Law Enforcement & First Responders

Saturday April 6

High School Battle of the Marching Bands

The fair will be held at East Milton Park, 8604 Bobby Brown Road. Fore more information on the fair or how to register exhibits, vendors, or sponsorships, call 850-623-1115 or visit www.srcfair.com