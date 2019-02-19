MILTON — Upcoming Santa Rosa County announcements, events and activities are as follows.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

EMERGING ARTISTS SOUGHT FOR FESTIVAL: The Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival is Nov. 1-3 in downtown Pensacola's Seville Square.

Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival.

Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process.

For more information and an application, visit www.ggaf.org.

FEBRUARY IS FLORIDA HIKING TRAILS MONTH: In recognition of Florida’s 7,000 miles of shared-use and hiking trails, February is celebrated as Florida Hiking Trails Month. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection encourages residents and visitors to get active and take advantage of Florida's natural beauty by enjoying its expansive trail network.

"Florida is home to a vast network of trails and hiking is a great way to get active and enjoy Florida's unique natural resources," said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. "This is the perfect time to get out and explore the state's amazing trails and participate in their recreational opportunities offered not only this month, but year-round."

ENERGY BILL HELP: Do you need help paying energy bills? The Tri-County Community Council, Inc. announces the availability of Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds.

These LIHEAP funds are available for assistance with energy obligations, electric or gas, to heat or cool the home for applicants who qualify and have not receive assistance in the past 12 months.

Applicants may apply on Mondays only at 6607 Elva St. in Milton and will need to bring proof of gross household income (wages, Social Security, SSI, child support, pensions, retirement, etc.) for the last 30 days on all household members, electric or gas bill, current picture ID on applicant and social security cards on all household members. Call 981-0036 for further information

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS HIRING BONUS: The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announces $1,000 hiring bonuses for new hires at institutions statewide, including the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges will be eligible for the bonus. Paid training is available.

For more information regarding a career with the Florida Department of Corrections, visit FLDOCjobs.com

DRUG ADDICTION HELP: Narconon reminds families that fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in almost every community nationwide. Fentanyl is the strongest synthetic opiate painkiller and is estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. To learn more about fentanyl abuse and how to help your loved one, visit http://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/fentanyl-what-you-need-to-know.html or call 877-841-5509.

UPCOMING

CAPSTONE ACADEMY BOARD MEETING: 12 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers, 2912 North E St. in Pensacola, there will be a Capstone Academy Milton Campus Charter School Board of Directors' meeting. Call 432-1596 for details.

PACE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MONTHLY BREAKFAST: Feb. 20 the Chamber is holding the monthly breakfast t Grover T's BBQ in Milton sponsored by The Wingate Group. The cost is $10 per person for this networking opportunity. The Chamber welcomes door prizes attendees might like to bring. Call 994-9633 by Feb. 19 to RSVP.

SANTA ROSA ART ASSOCIATION MEETING: 9 a.m. Feb. 23: "Art of Imperfect Art"

Artist Rafi Perez will share some of his unorthodox techniques, insights, and inspiration while assisting in pushing outside of comfort zones by allowing the participant to get comfortable with making mistakes and seeing what comes out of the other side. Members and guest are invited to bring an art project they are currently working on and Rafi will assist with the time remaining. The Santa Rosa Art Association meets at Pensacola State College, Milton Campus, in Building 4800.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC WOMEN'S CLUB: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 the club will hold its monthly meeting at Henderson Hall, St. Augustine Episcopal Church, 7810 Navarre Parkway, Navarre. Join us for our first evening meeting of 2019. Learn about voter registration and petition-signing events. B.J. Brunious will present his analysis of the state of the Democratic Party. For more information contact Margie Purkerson at (850) 206-5884 or margiep@bellsouth.net.

SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN WOMEN: The organization will hold its regular meeting at 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Bell aLuna Italian Bistro, 7289 Navarre Parkway. County Commissioner for District 4 Dave Piech will be speak about the state of the county. Contact Jodi Volmert at jodi.volmert@gmail.com or 850-936-6941 no later than Feb. 20, if you plan to attend.

NAVARRE GARDEN CLUB WORKSHOP: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28, "Landfill Legacy, Treasury of Trash," the fourth in a series of workshops sponsored by the Navarre Garden Club will take place at the Navarre Visitor Center. The Speaker, Kevin Smith, of Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful, will focus on household hazardous wastes and how we can safely dispose of them.

REPUBLICAN CLUB OF SANTA ROSA COUNTY: The club will meet 6 p.m. March 5 at Bistro 98, 5248 Gulf Breeze Parkway and have a Dut Treat dinner. The featured speaker will be Don Spencer, county clerk of court.

NEW LIFE BAPTIST CHURCH CONCERT: New Life Baptist Church will present Dale Kirlkland in concert on Sunday March 10 at 6 p.m. at New Life Baptist, 6380 Bayberry Street. The concert will include popular hymns and refreshments will follow. The concert is free and open to the public.

BAGDAD ELEMENTARY ART SHOW: Bagdad Elementary School’s 9th Annual Art Show will be on Thursday, April 11 at 5 p.m. See the individual art displays and the classroom art exhibits. Enjoy the ambiance provided by the Live musicians performing a wide array of musical styles. There will be photo stations and a scavenger hunt complete with rewards, creation stations and a florescent art room. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

RECURRING

SANTA ROSA COUNTY VOTERS AGAINST OVERCROWDED ROADS AND SCHOOLS: Group for the development of infrastructure in county will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Woodbine United Methodist Church, 5200 Woodbine Road. This meeting is open for anyone interested in joining this organization For more information call 850-994-8795.



MILTON PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD Of MILTON: 9:15 a.m. second Monday of the month, the guild will meet at the Milton library, 5541 Alabama St. The meeting is open to anyone interested in quilting and joining the guild. This is not a library-sponsored event. Call 382-3952 for details.

THE RED SHOE BOOK CLUB: 10 a.m. the third Monday of each month, the club meets to discuss the books they're individually reading about the nation's First Ladies. Each person reads their own selected book then shares interesting facts. If you have any questions, please contact Kathy Krafka at kkrafka@hotmail.com.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: TOPS meets Tuesdays at 4709 Keyser Lane, Pace. Weigh in 8:30-9:45 a.m. Meet 10-11 a.m. Details: 1-800-932-8677.

MILTON'S POET LAUREATE WORKSHOP: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Room 113. Milton poet laureate Marc Livanos will host a poetry workshop for teenagers with probing weekly prompts on issues relevant to their daily lives.

MILTON GARDEN CLUB MONTHLY MEETING AND PROGRAM: 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Milton Event Center, 5256 Alabama St. the Milton Garden Club's regular meeting is on the second Tuesday of the month. Coffee and socializing starts at 9:30 a.m., program at 10 a.m. and business meeting to follow. Everyone is welcome. It is free and open to the public.

AZALEA GARDEN CLUB OF PACE: meets on the second Monday of the month from September to May from 12:30 – 3 p.m. at the Pace Fire Department conference room, 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd. Meet and greet at 12:30 p.m. and meeting at 1 p.m. Guests are welcome. Please contact Jean 850-380-2256 or Debbie 850-736-8629 for more information. The March meeting will host Santa Rosa Bee Keepers Association, C. L. Prater, who will speak about bees. Tickets for the our Annual Tea have been sold out.

CENTRAL SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN CLUB: 5:30 p.m. meal and 6:30 p.m. meeting first Thursdays at Grover T’s Restaurant, Highway 90 in Pace. Visitors are welcome. Call 377-3976 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays for more information.

ALZHEIMER'S/DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of the month, the Alzheimers/Dementia Caregiver Support Group Meeting take splace at the Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. in Milton.

Caregivers often struggle alone to care for a loved one who is changing physically and mentally away from the person they initially came to love. Who else can understand the fears, the difficult choices to be faced, and the frustrations? Come and meet others who are walking that path and speak your truth.

SANTA ROSA BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION: 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting on the third Thursday at the Santa Rosa County Extension office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton. Visitors are welcome. Details: Clarence Prater, president, 623-776-7018, or Sandy Ashby, vice president, 529-5770.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays at the Navarre Library, 8484 James M. Harvell Road. All materials are provided; there’s no charge to attend.

GULF COAST CALLIGRAPHY GUILD: meets monthly on the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. call 995-7056 for details and further information.

MILITARY ORDER OF PURPLE HEART: meets third Saturday of every month at 11 a.m. at Hope Church, 3220 Avalon Boulevard, Milton.

CONTINUING EDUCATION: Need a few credits to earn your high school diploma? Santa Rosa Adult School offers adult high school completion through earned credits. Classes are provided evenings in Milton and Navarre. Tuition is $30 per term. Call 983-5710 for details.

FLORIDA TRAIL ASSOCIATION: The Western Gate chapter’s activities are free to participate in except as noted. See more details at www.meetup.com/ftawesterngate/

SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: meets every third Thursday of the month at Grover T's Restaurant, 5887 U.S. Hwy 90 in Milton. Dnner at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

MILTON MEETINGS: The following meetings take place at Milton City Hall, council chambers, 6738 Dixon Street, unless otherwise indicated. Contact the City Manager’s Office at 983-5411 for more information.

Main Street Milton Board: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Main Street Event Center, 5256 Alabama Street Riverfront Redevelopment Team: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 Housing Work Group: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, conference room B Board of Adjustment: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 Webinar "Preparing for the 2019 Legislative Session": 1 p.m. Feb. 28, conference room B LEAP Committee: 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28, conference room A Police Pension Board: 8:30 a.m. March 4 Sundial Utilities Board of Directors executive session: 5:30 p.m. March 4 Community Redevelopment Agency: 5:30 p.m. March 12 City Council regular session: 5:45 p.m. March 12 Committee of the whole meeting: 5:30 p.m. March 21