GRAMBLING, La. (AP) " Dennis Jones had a season-high 23 points, tying his career high, as Prairie View narrowly beat Grambling State 92-87 on Monday night. Gary Blackston added 22 points for the Panthers.

Chance Ellis had 11 points for Prairie View (13-12, 11-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Gerard Andrus added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Devonte Patterson, the Panthers' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, scored only five points (2 of 11).

The 92 points were a season best for Prairie View.

Prince Moss scored a season-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Tigers (13-13, 7-6). Ivy Smith Jr. added 25 points. Dallas Polk-Hilliard had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Prairie View defeated Grambling State 83-66 on Jan. 21. Prairie View plays Mississippi Valley State at home on Saturday. Grambling State takes on Jackson State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com