MILTON — The city of Milton's Parks Department is proud to announce it weekly bridge results.

On Feb. 11 the team of Paul Lanham and a blind (dummy) player posted the top score of 3,850 in the Rubber Bridge Club.

The team of Bill and Mary Louise Bone finished second with 2,720 points for second, while Gary Propst and John Stavoropolus finished third with 2,460 points.

On Feb. 12 Gary Propst posted the top score in Chicago Bridge with 4,540 points.

Joan Newman was second with 4,490 while Frankie Turner finished third with 3,710.

Weekly Results Rubber Bridge Results

Paul Lanham and blind player: 3,850 Bill and Mary Louise Bone: 2,720 Gary Propst and John Stavoropolus: 2,460 Tracy Shows and Frankie Turner: 1,800 Hannalore Snyder and Norma English: 910 Pat Saunders and Jo Propst: 380

Weekly Chicago Bridge Results

Gary Propst 4,540 Joan Newman 4,490 Frankie Turner 3,710 Meri Colling 3,560 Mary Louise Bone 3,290 Paul Lanham 3,070 Blind (Dummy) player 2,730 Pat Saunders 2,590 Jo Propst 2,530 Roberta Temple 2,420 Rayeann Sherrill 2,330 Bill Bone 2,310 Judy Ingram 2,240 Hannalore Snyder 2,220 Martha Lanham 2,080 Tracey Shows 1,530

The Guy Thompson Community Center Rubber Bridge Club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. in the Gracey Room with play going until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Play consists of four rounds of six hands with partnerships rotating after each round. If there is an uneven number of partnerships, "sit-outs" will be used so all can play.

The Chicago Bridge Club plays every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Gracey Room with play running until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Bridge is open to all skill levels of bridge players from novice to expert.

The Guy Thompson Community Center also hosts a class for beginners interested to learn bridge on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a free class for those learning the basics to where they can sit in and learn the game, no partners are necessary.

If you want to learn more about bridge there are tutorials online at www.learn2playbridge.com/map. This site is maintained by the American Contract Bridge League.

For more information about the Guy Thompson Community Center Bridge Club or any other event at the Guy Thompson Community Center please call 850-983-5466. The Guy Thompson Community Center is located at 5629 Byrom St. in Milton.