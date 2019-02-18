MILTON — Are you looking for a new and exciting sport for your child? If so, mark Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. on your calendar.

The Milton Parks and Recreation Department will hold a parents meeting to discuss the possibility of a lacrosse league based at the Guy Thompson Community Center.

The league would be for boys and girls at the middle school level. Milton High School, with a lacrosse program in its second year of existence and first year with an officially sanctioned team has provided assistance.

“With the help of the Milton High School lacrosse program, we have held three successful lacrosse clinics for middle school-age children," said Milton Parks Director John Norton. "We are wanting to see if there is enough interest to start a league for middle school aged boys and girls.”

For those who have questions before the Feb. 23 meeting, contact Norton at 983-5466 or by email at jnorton@miltonfl.org.

Don’t forget to check out the Milton Parks Department website at https://www.miltonfl.org/213/Sports-Programs-Activities for information on all city sports and activities or contact the Guy Thompson Community Center at 983-5466.