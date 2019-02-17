The Magnolia Grill, located in historic downtown Fort Walton Beach, offers unlimited pancakes from 7:10-10 a.m. Saturday, with Fort Walton Beach High School Viking Band members serving as special hosts and donation recipients.

The Viking band provides community support to Police Officers Remembrance Program, as well as to the Memorial and Veterans days ceremonies at Beal Memorial Cemetery.

Enjoy pancakes, sausage, coffee or orange juice for a minimum suggested donation of $7 per person.

The breakfast is supported by Magnolia Grill owners Tom and Peggy Rice, with Tom saying “on behalf of the students, please accept my thanks” to all who attend the breakfast.

In FWBHS art news, students Ora Wolfgram and Alyssa Payne were awarded recognition for their paintings at area defense support company MAG Aerospace. The art pieces represent aviation themes.

---

The Brite Stars fundraiser, hosted by St. Mary School in Fort Walton Beach, takes place on Feb. 22 with its “Vegas” theme.

For information, visit www.saintmaryschool.net.

---

The Eglin Spouses’ Club awards college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Applications must be postmarked no later than March 1.

For information, visit www.eglinspousesclub.org.

---

This school year, Ruckel Middle School and the Niceville-Valparaiso Kiwanis Club established a Builders Club chapter.

This international, student-led organization’s members serve the community and build both character and leadership skills.

Chartered fall 2018, the Ruckel Builders Club has served in VIP PAL Soccer, assisting players on the autistic spectrum. Members have also volunteered to entertain at and host a Halloween party for the residents of the Pavilion Assisted Living Center, and aid in the Sacred Heart Duck regatta by raising funds.

---

Exxon Mobil awarded an Education Alliance grant of $500 to Southside Primary School in support of math and science programs. The award was presented by a local Exxon Mobil retailer in Crestview.

Southside’s kindergarten- through second-grade teachers purchased Osmo Genius Kits for iPad, a hands-on learning tool that encourages visual thinking, problem solving and creative drawing skills.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.