JAY — Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) will hold a series of events for "Open Gaetz Day" Feb. 21 in Jay and Century. Details for the events are below:

TIME: 11 a.m.

LOCATION: Jay High School, 3741 School Street, Jay

WHAT: Congressman Gaetz will be accompanied by Superintendent Wyrosdick and Jay High School administration as he visits classes to meet with students and teachers.

WHO: Open to press, including national and regional news media

TIME: noon

LOCATION: Royal Café, 5059 S. Alabama Street, Jay

WHAT: Congressman Gaetz will host a legislative luncheon with invited local officials.

WHO: Open to press, including national and regional news media

TIME: 12:45 p.m.

LOCATION: Terrace at Ivy Acres Assisted Living Community, 3995 Florida Avenue, Jay

WHAT: Congressman Gaetz will visit with staff and residents.

WHO: Open to press, including national and regional news media

TIME: 1:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Century Town Hall Building, 7995 N. Century Boulevard, Century

WHAT: Congressman Gaetz will host a legislative round table with Town of Century officials and the Century Chamber of Commerce.

WHO: Open to press, including national and regional news media

TIME: 2:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Escambia River Electric Cooperative, 3425 Highway 4, Jay

WHAT: Congressman Gaetz will meet with the leadership team and staff at EREC, as well as take a tour of the facilities.

WHO: Media are invited to take photos outside the facilities; however, due to safety regulations and exposure to proprietary information, the visit and tour will be limited to EREC staff, Congressman Gaetz and staff.

TIME: 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Jay Oil Field

WHAT: Congressman Gaetz will tour the Jay Oil Field and meet with the leadership team.

WHO: Media may take photos outside the facilities; however, due to safety regulations and exposure to proprietary information, the visit and tour will be limited to oil field staff, Congressman Gaetz and staff.

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Linda Carden (Jay) Community Center, 5259 Booker Lane, Jay

WHAT: Town Hall Event

WHO: Open to press, including national and regional news media