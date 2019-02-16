PANAMA CITY — Witches often get a bad rap, but the Witches of St. Andrews hope to change that.

The group was founded in the fall of 2017 by seven women who had gathered to honor one of their own. They organized a charity bike ride to raise money dedicated to pancreatic cancer research and for the support of local patients suffering from pancreatic cancer. Wearing colorful costumes, they rode decorated bicycles just two short blocks for that inaugural excursion.

"One of our witches is a pancreatic cancer survivor, and her sister had cancer also," said Karen Benner, one of the founding members of the Witches of St. Andrews Inc., which became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in 2018.

"It was great," Benner said of that first event. "We got to dress up and ride our bikes through St. Andrews. We had a celebration at the end of the ride at Alice's, with a witches cackling contest and a costume contest. That first year, we didn't open it up (to the public) or invite anyone, because we wanted that first run to see if we had any problems to address."

One year after their inaugural ride, interest in the charity had grown dramatically, but the 2018 ride along Beck Avenue planned for Oct. 27 was cancelled after Hurricane Michael.

"It was going to be a big deal," Benner said. "We were planning an outdoor party and mini-bonfire before the race, and at the end we were planning to have brunch at the St. Andrews Civic Club. ... We will be doing it again, that's for sure."

However, using donations from sponsors and riders, the group was able on Jan. 10 to donate $4,000 to the Avicenna Free Clinic, 237 W. 15th St. in Panama City, which was up and running with a mobile unit within two days after the hurricane. The clinic sees patients for a variety of medical needs, including cancer patients, at no cost.

Donors included Florida Cancer Affiliates, Head's Up Construction, Prothro Real Estate, Bay Town Tire Pros, Classic Carpet Plus Color Tile, Gregory P. Grantham DMD, Kennon Dental Associates, Pam Kennon, Shirley Lier, Bill and Terri Lillard, Lucy Poldoske, Shrimp City/Pier 77, and Uncle Ernie's Bayfront Grill.

The Witches of St. Andrews is considered as "sister coven" of the Witches of South Walton, which was founded in 2004 by Carol Stafford and Le Thompson and dedicated to raising money for the Children’s Volunteer Health Network. ​Their inaugural ride was Oct. 31 of that year, and included just a few friends in witches' hats who had been getting together a few times a week to ride along the County 30A bike path for exercise.

"I jokingly suggested that we wear witch hats on Halloween day," Stafford said in an online post. "We did, and got lots of attention. Buses honked their horns at us, trucks blew and whistled at us, the kids going to school loved it, and so did most all the parents and teachers."

​The South Walton event has grown over the years to include a pre-ride party to register for the ride and get to know the new witches, followed by a post-ride brunch and raffle with goodies donated by local businesses. They officially became Witches of South Walton Inc., a Florida 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, in 2016. Their 2018 ride included 349 registered riders and raised $15,016 for the Children’s Volunteer Health Network. (For more details, visit the website WitchesOfSouthWalton.com.)

Benner said her "coven" grew out of these earlier iterations.

"We heard about it from the group that does it in Fort Walton Beach and Foley, Alabama, and we went over to join in with them one year to see how they did it," Benner said.

The next charity bike ride for the Witches of St. Andrews will take place in October, Benner said. For more information about the organization, call 850-774-1193, email Benner at edandkathy2@comcast.net, or visit the group's page at Facebook.com/WitchesOfStAndrews.