MILTON — Here is a look at upcoming events in Santa Rosa County and surrounding areas.



UPCOMING

Tobacco cessation classes

MILTON — Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started.

For those 18 years old, if medically appropriate, the Florida Department of Health offers free nicotine replacement patches, lozenges and gum.

The department also offers free community, worksite and clinic groups.

Classes will be available through 2019 on site at the department’s Santa Rosa County location, 5527 Stewart St. in Milton. Quit Smoking Now takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Tools To Quit takes place 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Class schedule:

Quit Smoking Now

March 7 to April 4 April 25 to May 23 May 30 to June 27

Tools to Quit

Nov. 29 Dec. 13

Pre-registration is required for all classes. Call 398-6965 to reserve a spot.

Florida Friendly Landscaping Principles Class

MILTON — It's possible to have a great lawn using Florida-friendly methods. Learn about the right timing and methods for fertilizing and weed control, proper irrigation, and other practices for your lawn from Mary Salinas, residential horticulture agent in the UF/IFAS Santa Rosa County Extension Office. This free class will be offered on two different days in both ends of the county; no pre-registration is required:

Milton: Classes will be held every second Friday from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. located at the Santa Rosa County Extension Office at 6263 Dogwood Drive.

Gulf Breeze: Classes will be held every third Friday from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. located at the Gulf Breeze Library at 1060 Shoreline Drive.

For further information or any type of accommodation call 850-623-3868 or email maryd@santarosa.fl.gov.

AARP Smart Driver Course at SRMC

MILTON — AARP will conduct Smart Driver Classes Feb. 18. Each class will be held in the Locklin Building at Santa Rosa Medical Center, 6002 Berryhill Road, in Milton. The 6-hour Smart Driver course is designed for seniors (over 50), but is open to all drivers. Course completion may help lower participants’ insurance costs. The class costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. To register or get further information, call 850-529-1951.

The Red Shoe Book Club

NAVARRE — The Red Shoe Book Club will meet at the Navarre Library at 10 a.m. Feb. 18. The group continues to read about our First Ladies. Each person reads his or her own selected book or finds interesting facts to share. This month the group will be discussing First Lady Betty Ford. This is not a library sponsored program.

Bagdad Elementary School Art Show

BAGDAD — Bagdad Elementary School’s 9th Annual Art Show will be April 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. Come see the individual art displays and the classroom art exhibits. Enjoy the ambiance provided by the live musicians performing an array of musical styles. Photo stations and a scavenger hunt complete with rewards will add to the excitement. Creation stations and a Fluorescent Art room will further entertain children and adults of all ages.