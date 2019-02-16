The Alabama Community College System will seek additional funding as part of a legislative agenda that includes support for efforts to develop a statewide workforce development plan and consideration of a possible future bond issue for public education.

During its regular meeting on Wednesday, the system’s board approved the plans for the upcoming regular session of the Alabama Legislature. The Legislature is scheduled to convene on March 5 for the 2019 session.

The board approved the budget request for the next fiscal year at its December meeting. The system is requesting $445.7 million for fiscal year 2020. The budget proposal reflects an increase of $64 million, or about 17 percent. The increase would provide additional funds for workforce development, $29 million for the community college campuses and support for a pilot correctional education and other programs.

As part of its agenda, the system is also seeking additional funding from the Advancement and Technology Fund, which may be used for repairs and maintenance, classroom support, transportation and the purchase of technology and equipment. Appropriations from the fund are made separately from the Education Trust Fund.

“It’s a big pot of money and we certainly want our share of it. More importantly, it can be used to help us finalize the (systemwide enterprise resource planning software) project among other uses,” said Boone Kinard, special assistant to the chancellor for governmental affairs, during the board’s January work session.

The legislative agenda also includes support for efforts to develop a statewide workforce development plan and the development of performance-based metrics and other accountability measures.

The system also plans to support a possible public school bond issue.

“We certainly expect at some point, maybe this year or next year … the Legislature is going to consider a bond issue. We have heard estimates of as much as a billion (dollars in) bond issues,” Kinard said. “We want to be on record as supporting that. That will take care of numerous capital improvement needs on our campuses if that comes to fruition.”