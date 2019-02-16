MILTON — Early learning students in Santa Rosa County will join millions of their peers across the country to celebrate the 22nd annual National Education Association's Read Across America Event Friday, March 1, 2019.

NEA's Read Across America Day, which celebrates Dr. Seuss's birthday and the joys of reading, expects more than 45 million readers, both young and old, to pick up a book and read.

To honor the good doctor and celebrate the fun and value of reading, the Early Learning Coalition of Santa Rosa County is asking you to join NEA and many of America's leading literacy, youth, and civic groups in bringing a nation of readers together under one hat — the red and white stovepipe made famous by the Cat in the Hat for a flurry (or furry) of reading excitement.

The goal is to show America's children the joy of reading and build a nation of readers. The Coalition is partnering with local child care providers in Read Across Santa Rosa scheduled for February 25, 2019 – March 1, 2019 featuring the Dr. Seuss classic "Oh Say Can You Say". The following Santa Rosa child care centers will be participating in the event: Beginning Our Future Learning Center, Berryhill Child Care, Capstone Academy Milton Campus, Capstone Milton Child Care Center, Child Care Network Oriole Beach, Children’s Place Preschool of Gulf Breeze, Coastline Preschool, Community Life Preschool, Curious Apples Early Learning Center of Navarre, Good Shepherd Preschool, Gulf Breeze Community Preschool, Kid’s Discovery Gulf Breeze, Kid’s Discovery Milton, Knowledge Kollege of Gulf Breeze, Northwest Florida Children’s Learning Center of Pace, Pullum YMCA of Navarre, St. Ann’s Discovery School, St. Paul’s Pre-School, and TR Jackson Pre-K Center.

For more information on NEA's Read Across America, visit www.nea.org/readacross and www.readacrossamerica.org. For more information about the Coalition’s event, contact Sandy Peloke at Peloke@elcsantaroa.org.