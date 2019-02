Kindgergarten



W L



Celtics 7 0

Wizards 4 3

Tigers 2 5

Lead 1 6

Game Results

Feb. 8

Tigers 15, Lead Academy 13

High Scorers:

Carson Whaley 8 (Tigers); Blake Ford 8 (Lead)

Celtics 28, Wizards 11

High Scorers:

Elijah Shamburger 12 (Celtics); Angelo Peregrin 4 (Wizards)

Feb. 12

Celtics 41, Lead Academy 17

High Scorers:

scoring was not available+

Wizards 12, Tigers 8

High Scorers:

Angelo Peregrin 6 (Wizards); Immanual Jones and Kiyanna Jackson 3 (Tigers)

First and Second Grade

W L



Warriors 8 0

Cardinals 6 1

Lead A 5 2

Wolfpack 3 4

Panthers 3 4

Tar Heels 1 5

Lead B 1 6

Hurricanes 1 6

Game Results

Feb. 8

Lead Academy A 29, Hurricanes 9

High Scorers:

Jacob Pollard 15 (Lead A); Dexter Barnes 4 (Hurricanes)

Feb. 9

Cardinals 46, Lead Academy B

High Scorers:

Jaxson Dickey 20 (Cardinals); Claire 4 (Lead B)

Warriors 35, Panthers 21

High Scorers:

DJ Caswell 22 (Warriors); Ethan Lanasa 13 (Panthers)

Wolfpack 17, Tar Heels 8

High Scorers:

Brayden Rushing 11 (Wolfpack); David Baugus and Izaiah Anderson 2 (Tar Heels)

Feb. 12

Warriors 15, Wolfpack 5

High Scorers:

DJ Casswell 7 (Warriors); Brayden Rushing 2 (Wolfpack)

Third and Fourth Grade



W L T



Bulldogs 7 0 0

Gators 5 2 0

Volunteers 4 3 0

Wildcats 3 4 0

Lead 3 4 0

Eagles 1 5 1

Commodores 1 6 1

Game Results

Feb. 9

Bulldogs 26, Eagles 4

High Scorers:

Zi Hudson 8 (Bulldogs); Josiah Simmons and Wyatt Stearns 2 (Eagles)

Lead Academy 21, Gators 13

High Scorers:

Taevion Hill (Lead); Evan Lanasa 6 (Gators)

Volunteers 27, Commodores 21

High Scorers:

Zandre Harper 16 (Volunteers); Dennis Stanton 7 (Commodores)

Feb. 11

Bulldogs 25, Eagles 20

High Scorers:

Zi Hudson 13 (Bulldogs); Josiah Simmons 6 (Eagles)

Fifth and Sixth Grade

W L

Lakers 5 1

Lead 4 2

Rockets 4 2

Suns 3 3

Jazz 1 5

Thunder 1 5

Game Results

Feb. 9

Lakers 17, Suns 9

High Scorers:

Easton Faulk 9 (Lakers); Maddox Dafferin 7 (Suns)

Thunder 34, Lead Academy 29

High Scorers:

Kyle Alexander 23 (Thunder); Adyson Adams 19 (Lead)

Rockets 33, Jazz 17

High Scorers:

De’Andre Curcuru 15 (Rockets); Pasco Rowell 8 (Jazz)

Seventh and Eighth Grade

W L T

Knicks 7 0 0

Magic 6 1 0

Nets 3 3 1

Heat 4 4 0

Hawks 2 4 1

Pacers 1 6 0

Bucks 1 6 0

Game Results

Feb. 9

Knicks 49, Pacers 14

High Scorers:

Matt Farrar 18 (Knicks); Christian Baker 9 (Pacers)

Heat 27, Nets 15

High Scorers:

Eric Griffin 16 (Heat); Daniel Williams 10 (Nets)

Magic 39, Bucks 27

High Scorers:

Ricky Lewis 12 (Magic); Jerard Gilmore 12 (Bucks)

Feb. 11

Knicks 39, Bucks 24

High Scorers:

Matt Farrar 17 (Knicks); Jerard Gilmore 8 (Bucks)

Third to Fifth Grade Girls

W L

Storm 6 0

Sky 2 3

Wings 0 5

Game Results

Feb. 7

Storm 27, Wings 13

High Scorers:

Kaidi Sutton 19 (Storm); Madelyn Harper 12 (Wings)

Sixth to Eighth Grade Girls



W L



Mystics 6 0

Aces 3 2

West Florida 3 4

Sparks 2 4

Liberty 1 5

Game Results

Feb. 7

Sparks 19, West Florida 15

High Scorers:

Shelby Thomas 9 (Sparks); A. Johnson 5 (West Florida)

Aces 35, Liberty 7

High Scorers:

Ashlyn Haveard 14 (Aces); Johana Orena 7 (Liberty)

Feb. 11

Mystics 24, West Florida 7

High Scorers:

Jaylen Rootley 12 (Mystics); A. Johnson 5 (West Florida)