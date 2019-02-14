Here are featured comments from our Speak Out hotline.

I just read the letter by Raymond Johns. All he does forever is talk about how sorry all white people are. If someone wrote you a letter like that talking about black poeple that you wouldn’t even print it. He throws stuff out like how the constitution don’t apply to black people, but he never explains anything. I don’t know of any part of the constitution that pertains to white people and not black people. And one more subject, Mr. Moore is always writing in on how terrible Trump is and that wall is Trump’s wall…that wall is for the United States of America. If you don’t believe they should have any fence or anything then how do you keep people out of this country? If you open this country, then about three-fourths of the world’s population will want to move in here and America is done. Then we won’t have anything. So they need to wake up and stop worrying how bad they dislike Trump and do one little thing to help this country.

Bob Andrews

We welcome Santa Rosa County residents’ comments on local issues. Call 623-5887 to “Speak Out.” Share your thoughts and your comment could appear in the print edition and on srpgressgazette.com. Say what’s on your mind, but please be civil.