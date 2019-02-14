I listen to multiple video game-related podcasts each week and check out different gaming journalism sites almost every day. I stay pretty up to date on what's going on in the industry, but I still somehow missed out on a massive rumor that popped up last month related to one of my favorite games.

I've probably played more "Friday the 13: The Game" than any other video game since the PlayStation 4 came out in November 2013. The game was made by Gun Media and Illfonic and although they had planned to continue to release new content for the game, an ongoing copyright lawsuit between the writer of the first film and the series producer has put all new Friday the 13th content on hold, that includes movies, television and, unfortunately, the game.

Both studios have moved on to other projects. While I would love it if they were secretly working on a sequel to the game that would be ready for release as soon as the lawsuit is settled, it looks like we could be getting something equally exciting — for me, at least.

I've always enjoyed the Friday the 13th movies, but when it comes to slasher films my favorite franchise has always been Halloween (last year's semi-reboot/sequel to the original was amazing). While nothing has been officially announced yet, there are signs that Gun Media is working with the producers of last year's "Halloween" film.

Several gaming sites reported last month that Gun Media was working on a Halloween game. Studio head Wes Keltner added fuel to that fire by tweeting at the producers of last year's "Halloween" film (again, it was excellent. Go watch it) a few times since the start of the year.

This would be extremely exciting, and I really hope it happens. There hasn't been a game based on the series since "Halloween" was released way back in 1983 for the Atari 2600. Michael Myers, the white mask-wearing killer in the series, was added to the game "Dead by Daylight" as downloadable content in October 2016, but it wasn't it's own game.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" shows great reverence for the film series, and it would be great to have a game that did the same to Halloween.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com. He is currently playing "Star Wars Battlefront 2" and "Friday the 13th: The Game." You can find him to play online through his PlayStation Network ID, DustRAG316.