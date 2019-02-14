Mrs. Mary Alice Yadon, 86, died on January 29, 2019 in Saint Johns, FL. She was born in Dallas, Texas on February 3, 1932 to McClain Henry Elder and Lelia Mildred Simmons Elder formerly of Port St. Joe FL.

Mrs. Yadon graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Elementary Education in 1954 and married James (Jim) Nelson Yadon that same year. She and her husband resided in Port St. Joe where they were founding members of Faith Bible Church.

She eventually relocated to Memphis, TN where she and Jim lived for 34 years. They both were active members of First Evangelical Church there. She loved serving her Savior, Jesus Christ and she and Jim were involved in all areas of church life.

She also loved gardening, antiquing, and cooking and enjoyed taking meals to others. Mrs. Yadon and her husband relocated to Saint Johns, FL in 2010 to be near family.

Special thanks to Westminster Woods on Julington Creek who cared for her in her final years.

She was a faithful and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and she will be mourned by all.

She is survived by her four children, Mary Yadon Long of Richmond, VA, John Leonard Yadon of Jacksonville, FL, James (Jim) Nelson Yadon of Middleburg, FL and Ann Yadon Nelson of West Chicago, IL; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery,4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your own church mission trips or to Westminster Woods on Julington Creek Skilled Nursing Facility.