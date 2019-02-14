Dear editor,

Democrats are heckling Howard Schultz for his possible presidential run as an independent candidate. As the two-time CEO of Starbucks, Schultz is socially progressive but financially conservative and smart enough to know that Bernie Sanders (I) was not treated fairly in the Democrat primary.

Schultz running as an Independent is because faked elections have consequences. The professional Democrat politicians see him as a threat but not for splitting their vote but, if elected, for his financially conservative business views.

Like Trump's own Republican "never Trump" professional politicians, what both political sides are afraid of is an economy of employment by a "pro business" president. Our last pro-business president was Ronald Reagan whose economy greatly grew our job numbers and left office thirty years ago. Since then, taxes have continually risen under both parties, and the failing small businesses with falling job numbers reflect those tax increases on the job providers along with costly regulations, and trade treaties.

Bill Clinton's (professional politician) economic NAFTA treaty drove a lot of our jobs overseas as the job providers were basically told to move their manufacturing businesses out of the U.S. of America.

So what scares the groomed-for-years-to-be-professional politicians of both parties are businessmen who have undermined the professional politicians' own profession by skirting their waiting line and becoming president. Now imagine what it might make those professional politicians look like if the businessman is successful doing their job! "Resist" success! That is no way to run a government which is a business when private sector jobs are involved, and a highly taxed political charity when intentionally not addressing jobs!

STEVEN KING

Milton

