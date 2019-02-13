PACE — Woodbine Church is once again hosting the XO Marriage Conference Feb. 15-16. This year’s theme, Escape the Ordinary, features a live simulcast featuring speakers Jimmy Evans, Dr. Les Parrott, Dave and Ashley Willis, Pastor Tim Ross, Pastor Dan Lian, and Pastor Michael Todd. Attendees will learn about the different aspects of marriage how to succeed with the person they love the most.

What you can expect from the XO Conference is a two-day experience that provides expert marriage advice and practical teachings to help couples navigate their marriage journey. You’ll hear from Christian marriage expert Jimmy Evans, Dave and Ashley Willis, and many other leading speakers about the secrets to a healthy, thriving marriage. At XO, you can expect dynamic teachings, worship, and an inspiring environment that will help you and your spouse escape the ordinary and build a strong marriage.

The conference begins this Friday, Feb. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. Come and find tools that will make your marriage come alive!

This event will be held at Woodbine Church, 5200 Woodbine Road in Pace. The conference fee is $65 per couple. For more information go to www.woodbinechurch.org or call the church office at call 995-0007.