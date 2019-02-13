MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club recently welcomed Randy King to speak about the construction industry in dealing with government contracts and how the industry is helping certain programs at the University of West Florida. King said working with federal contracts can be difficult because of the many details involved but once a company gets a system in place it makes things smoother.

He also spoke about how he and others have been involved with some of the UWF curriculum. This has helped the curriculum match what the construction industry needs so the students are better prepared to enter the workforce. Students should be encouraged, he said, to enter the trades as there are opportunities available to build a business.