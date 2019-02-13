JAY — The town of Jay announced in a press releasea it is soliciting proposals from qualified companies interested in providing professional landscaping services at their parks and cemetery.

Companies interested in submitting a proposal should contact the Operations Manager, Eric Seib, at 675-4556 or by email at ericseibtoj@bellsouth.net and request a proposal package which details the proposed project, scope of services required, proposal requirements and the criteria under which proposals will be evaluated. Proposals must be received by 4 p.m. Feb. 28 to be considered.

The Town of Jay Florida proposed to award a contract or contracts to the provider whose proposal is deemed most advantageous to the Town subject to the negotiation of fair and reasonable compensation consistent with industry standards.

The Town of Jay reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and if an award is made, will be made to the most responsible firm whose proposal indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Town of Jay. The Town reserves the right to waive irregularities in the proposal. The Town further certifies that it will not discriminate during the selection process on the basis of age, sex, familial status, race, national origin, or handicap status.