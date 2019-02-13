DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A 40-year-old man has been charged with one felony and two misdemeanors after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman over a Facebook post.

According to an arrest report provided by the Walton County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Warren of DeFuniak Springs called the woman several times Monday morning to ask her to remove a Facebook post. When she told Warren she would not remove the post, he said he would come to her house and "kill her" along with a couple explicit words, according to his arrest report from the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

The woman reportedly barricaded the door to the house by pushing a couch up against it, but Warren managed to push through.

According to his arrest report, Warren then began pushing and grabbing the woman while saying more than once that he would kill her. He also threw a picture frame at the wall and punched a hole in the door. The woman suffered injuries to her hand and wrist.

She told sheriff's deputies that was one of two confrontations. The other one allegedly occurred Saturday when Warren held her by the throat. During that incident, Warren allegedly threatened to harm a child and was accused of swinging at him, the arrest report said.

Warren denied the allegations, the report said.

Warren was arrested and charged with two counts of battery, touch or strike, and child abuse without great bodily harm. He was taken to the Walton County Jail.