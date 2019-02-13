PENSACOLA — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will select a deserving local non-profit organization to receive the team’s branded bus through a social media giveaway, the team announced on Monday. The Blue Wahoos have used the bus since their inaugural season in 2012 to bring players and staff members throughout the Pensacola community.

Local nonprofits, including those in Santa Rosa County, interested in entering their organization as a candidate to receive the bus should record a 30-second video explaining how they would use the bus and upload it to Facebook with the Blue Wahoos tagged (@bluewahoosbaseball). Organizations without video capabilities can submit a written letter explaining why they should be selected by email to communityrelations@bluewahoos.com. The team will accept submissions until Feb. 28.

The Blue Wahoos bus is a 1999 Champion Freightliner that was used both by the Blue Wahoos and their predecessor, the Pensacola Pelicans. Due to its age, some repairs are necessary.The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. A member of the Southern League since 2012, the team has been selected as the Organization of the Year three times and the league’s Community Service Award winner four times, receiving the honor the past three seasons in a row. The Blue Wahoos contributed over $615,000 to local charities during the 2018 season.