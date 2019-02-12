BAGDAD — The Elders are retired history teachers that perform interpretations of George and Martha Washington. They portrayed the first president and first first lady for the Feb. 9 Daughters of the American Revolution meeting in Bagdad.
BAGDAD — The Elders are retired history teachers that perform interpretations of George and Martha Washington. They portrayed the first president and first first lady for the Feb. 9 Daughters of the American Revolution meeting in Bagdad.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.