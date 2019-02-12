By Ramon Rios | @RamonrSrpg | 850-623-2120 | rrios@srpressgazette.com

Tuesday

Feb 12, 2019 at 12:26 PM Feb 12, 2019 at 12:26 PM


BAGDAD — The Elders are retired history teachers that perform interpretations of George and Martha Washington. They portrayed the first president and first first lady for the Feb. 9 Daughters of the American Revolution meeting in Bagdad.