Crime victims don’t just “get over it.” The degree of the offense done to them is irrelevant — it could be a theft from a car console or the ultimate in heinous brutality — there’s still a lingering feeling of despair, of helplessness, of violation.

The legal process doesn’t make it any easier, even if the end result is compensation or justice. There’s no guidebook showing how to work through those proceedings (even if someone caught in that position was in the mood to consult it).

Things are about to change in Etowah County, however, thanks to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

ADECA is funneling $6.3 million in grant money from the justice department to district attorneys in the state to hire 88 certified Victim Service Officers. That will nearly triple the number of VSOs currently on the job in Alabama.

Etowah County will get two of those positions — the first time it’s had full-time personnel devoted to that task. They are Angel Grogan, formerly with the local adult probation office; and Dorothea Kurdziel, who was court attendant for former District Judge William Rhea and has experience in juvenile probation.

VSOs basically serve as advocates for crime victims and a liaison between them and prosecutors’ offices. Their job descriptions can include providing information and emotional support to victims; helping them apply for and utilize resources offered by various organizations and agencies; even going to court with them.

District Attorney Jody Willoughby — who also recently added investigator Khris Yancey to his staff — is pleased with the development, even though grant-funded jobs can be transitory if the money dries up.

Willoughby is optimistic that won’t happen and remains focused on the present — on the fact that his office now is better equipped to assist crime victims.

“There’s no sunshine that comes across my desk,” Willoughby told the Gadsden Rotary Club last week. “It’s all darkness.”

Perhaps this development will flip a light switch as it eases the burden on folks who simply want, as best they can, to be made whole and move on with their lives.