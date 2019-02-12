MILTON — Interested in what's going on with the new Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce building on Avalon Boulevard? Santa Rosa Chamber President Donna Tucker was glad to explain.

"Things are moving along great," she said. "It's amazing what you can get done when the rain lets up."

Despite rain slowing progress on the new Chamber building's exterior, Tucker said, the interior is moving along smoothly. She said they have just installed the 8-foot-tall windows, and work on the exterior will resume by the beginning of next week.

Tucker also gave an update of the Chamber's financial situation of the new building. She said currently the Chamber is approximately $120,000 away from going into the building debt-free — some of the costs she initially figured changed.

"You just never know," she said.

The Chamber is still holding fundraisers to help raise the needed funds. Tucker said business and individuals can donate in several ways including:

Cash donations on a one-time basis or in payment installmentsLabor services to the ChamberIn-kind donations to the Chamber

Contact the Chamber at 850-623-2339 for more information.

During the Chamber's monthly networking luncheon, Tucker recognized Press Gazette publisher Jim Fletcher for contributions made to the Chamber amounting to $30,000.

"I am thankful for all the support we have received," Tucker said. "I also want to remind everyone that once the building is done there won't be a chance to put your legacy on it."

The construction company has given the Chamber a move-in date of June. Tucker said she is excited about the fast approaching date and looking forward to their new home.

The current chamber building was built in 1981 by the Milton High School Vocational Tech Program. The current contractor for the new building, John Kiley, is a graduate of MHS and helped work on construction of this existing building.