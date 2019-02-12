MILTON — The Santa Rosa County school district is promoting its school readiness program for two, three and four-year-olds of families with small incomes. For information, contact Dawn Alt at TR Jackson Pre-K Center (850) 983-5720 or AltE@santarosa.k12.fl.us.

What is Head Start? Santa Rosa County Head Start Programs promote school readiness of children from families with relatively small incomes by enhancing their cognitive, social, physical and emotional development. School readiness is key to your child’s success.

What is the cost?

There is absolutely no cost to qualifying families. Through federal grant dollars we provide comprehensive child development services to children and families.

Where are the classes?

The 2- and 3-year-old classes are held only in Milton at TR Jackson Pre-K Center. The 4-year-old classes are held at TR Jackson and at school sites throughout Santa Rosa County where classrooms are available. Currently 4-year-old classes are at the following school sites:

Bagdad Elementary, 4512 Forsyth St., Milton Berryhill Elementary, 4900 Berryhill Road, Milton Central School, 6180 Central School Road, Milton East Milton Elementary, 5156 Ward Basin Road, Milton Jay Elementary, 13833 South Alabama St., Jay West Navarre Primary, 1955 Lowe Road, Navarre

What are the requirements?

Children must be at least 2 years old by December 1st, live in Santa Rosa County and are eligible for the program based on the federal family income guidelines.

*Children that are homeless or in foster care are categorically eligible, please call us for more information.

In pre-k, children may spend time:

learning the alphabet letters and their sounds forming friendships listening to stories singing songs listening and following directions learning to write their name and simple words recognizing patterns and numbers counting and sorting creating art by coloring, cutting, pasting and painting running, jumping, playing and dancing

What do I need to apply?

Proof of residency in Santa Rosa County (utility bill, rent receipt, lease agreement, etc.) Child’s original birth certificate Proof of Income (please call if you have any questions about income)

What do I need to do next?

Attend the recruitment date listed or call to schedule an appointment at 983-5720. If you are unable to make any of the dates listed, call 850-983-5720 to schedule and appointment. Appointments will be scheduled after March 7.

TR Jackson Pre-K Center

4950 Susan St., Milton

February 25 — March 1

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Jay Community Center

5259 Booker Lane, Jay

Tuesday, March 5

8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Central School

6180 Central School Road, Milton

Wednesday, March 6

8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

West Navarre Primary School

1955 Lowe Road, Navarre

Thursday, March 7

8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.