MILTON — A Chinese restaurant in Milton was temporarily closed last week after an inspector found 38 hard rodent droppings in the kitchen area.

Main Moon Chinese Restaurant closed Feb. 7 and reopened the next day after correcting all of the violations noted by the inspector from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The restaurant is at 5444 Dogwood Drive.

The restaurant had previously received warnings about rodent activity, according to the inspection report.

The inspector also noted that food was not being stored at the correct temperature.

Violations that were less serious in nature included heavily soiled cardboard being used as an anti-slip measure in the kitchen and water at the handwashing sink for employees not being hot enough.