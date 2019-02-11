PACE — Woodbine Church is once again hosting the XO Marriage Conference February 15-16th. This year’s theme, Escape the Ordinary, a live simulcast featuring speakers: Jimmy Evans, Dr. Les Parrott, Dave, and Ashley Willis, Pastor Tim Ross, Pastor Dan Lian, and Pastor Michael Todd. Attendees will learn about the different aspects of marriage how to succeed with the person you love the most.

What you can expect from the XO Conference is a two-day experience that provides expert marriage advice and practical teachings to help couples navigate their marriage journey. You’ll hear from Christian marriage expert Jimmy Evans, Dave and Ashley Willis, and many other leading speakers about the secrets to a healthy, thriving marriage. At XO, you can expect dynamic teachings, worship, and an inspiring environment that will help you and your spouse escape the ordinary and build a strong marriage.

The conference begins on Friday, Feb. 15th from 6-9p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10th from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. A light Breakfast and lunch will be served. Come and find tools that will make your marriage come alive!

This event will be held at Woodbine Church, and the public is invited to attend. The conference fee of $65 per couple. For more information go to www.woodbinechurch.org or call the church office at call 850-995-0007.

Woodbine Church was founded in 1994 on the principle that church could be refreshing, current, relevant, and contemporary all while speaking to the same timeless truths that more traditional churches have for decades. Sunday services are held at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., childcare is available for both services.