MILTON — Upcoming Santa Rosa County announcements, events and activities are as follows.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ENERGY BILL HELP: Do you need help paying energy bills? The Tri-County Community Council, Inc. announces the availability of Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds.

These LIHEAP funds are available for assistance with energy obligations, electric or gas, to heat or cool the home for applicants who qualify and have not receive assistance in the past 12 months.

Applicants may apply on Mondays only at 6607 Elva St. in Milton and will need to bring proof of gross household income (wages, Social Security, SSI, child support, pensions, retirement, etc.) for the last 30 days on all household members, electric or gas bill, current picture ID on applicant and social security cards on all household members. Call 981-0036 for further information

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS HIRING BONUS: The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announces $1,000 hiring bonuses for new hires at institutions statewide, including the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges will be eligible for the bonus. Paid training is available.

For more information regarding a career with the Florida Department of Corrections, visit FLDOCjobs.com

FLU SHOTS: The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County is now offering flu shots by appointment at the Milton location at 5527 Stewart Street.

The fee is $32 and is covered by Medicare, for those who are eligible, as well as some other insurance plans. Vaccine is also available free of charge for children 6 months through 18 years of age through the Vaccines for Children Program. The quadrivalent vaccine offers protection against four strains of the flu. To make an appointment, call 983-5200, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

DRUG ADDICTION HELP: Narconon reminds families that fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in almost every community nationwide. Fentanyl is the strongest synthetic opiate painkiller and is estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. To learn more about fentanyl abuse and how to help your loved one, visit http://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/fentanyl-what-you-need-to-know.html or call 877-841-5509.

ADDICTION TREATMENT CENTER NOW ACCEPTS CIGNA INSURANCE: The Friary at Lakeview Center is now accepting Cigna Insurance for services. The Friary accepts many other health insurance plans including TriCare, and authorization for services is based on medical necessity.

Addiction treatment is not something that an individual or family should ignore. The Friary admissions team is striving to help the community by working with clients to determine their coverages and offer options when insurance won’t fully cover treatment.

A confidential assessment can be arranged at any time by calling 850-932-9375 or toll free 800-332-2271. Visit www.TheFriary.org to learn more about services.

UPCOMING

CEDAR RIDGE SUBDIVISION OUTREACH MEETING: There will be a public meeting on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 6738 Dixon Street. The meeting is an outreach meeting for Cedar Ridge Subdivision regarding speeding within the subdivision. For further information on the meeting, contact the City Manager’s Office at 983-5411. All meetings are open to the public.

CAPSTONE ACADEMY BOARD MEETING: 12 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers, 2912 North E St. in Pensacola, there will be a Capstone Academy Milton Campus Charter School Board of Directors' meeting. Call 432-1596 for details.

RECURRING

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: TOPS meets Tuesdays at 4709 Keyser Lane, Pace. Weigh in 8:30-9:45 a.m. Meet 10-11 a.m. Details: 1-800-932-8677.

MILTON GARDEN CLUB MONTHLY MEETING AND PROGRAM: 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Milton Event Center, 5256 Alabama St. the Milton Garden Club's regular meeting is on the second Tuesday of the month. Coffee and socializing starts at 9:30 a.m., program at 10 a.m. and business meeting to follow. Everyone is welcome. It is free and open to the public.

AZALEA GARDEN CLUB OF PACE: The Azalea Garden Club of Pace meets on the second Monday of the month from September to May from 12:30-3 p.m. at the Pace Fire Department conference room, 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd. Call Jean at 380-2256 or Debbie at 736-8629 for information. The February meeting will host Santa Rosa Master Gardener Suzanne Spencer on wildflowers.

CENTRAL SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN CLUB: 5:30 p.m. meal and 6:30 p.m. meeting first Thursdays at Grover T’s Restaurant, Highway 90 in Pace. Visitors are welcome. Call 377-3976 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays for more information.

SANTA ROSA BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION: 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting on the third Thursday at the Santa Rosa County Extension office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton. Visitors are welcome. Details: Clarence Prater, president, 623-776-7018, or Sandy Ashby, vice president, 529-5770.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays at the Navarre Library, 8484 James M. Harvell Road. All materials are provided; there’s no charge to attend.

GULF COAST CALLIGRAPHY GUILD: meets monthly on the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. call 995-7056 for details and further information.

CONTINUING EDUCATION: Need a few credits to earn your high school diploma? Santa Rosa Adult School offers adult high school completion through earned credits. Classes are provided evenings in Milton and Navarre. Tuition is $30 per term. Call 983-5710 for details.

FLORIDA TRAIL ASSOCIATION: The Western Gate chapter’s activities are free to participate in except as noted. See more details at www.meetup.com/ftawesterngate/

MILTON PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD Of MILTON: 9:15 a.m. second Monday of the month, the guild will meet at the Milton library, 5541 Alabama St. The meeting is open to anyone interested in quilting and joining the guild. This is not a library-sponsored event. Call 382-3952 for details.

MILITARY ORDER OF PURPLE HEART: meets third Saturday of every month at 11 a.m. at Hope Church, 3220 Avalon Boulevard, Milton.

MILTON'S POET LAUREATE WORKSHOP: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Room 113. Milton poet laureate Marc Livanos will host a poetry workshop for teenagers with probing weekly prompts on issues relevant to their daily lives.

THE RED SHOE BOOK CLUB: 10 a.m. the third Monday of each month, the club meets to discuss the books they're individually reading about the nation's First Ladies. Each person reads their own selected book then shares interesting facts. If you have any questions, please contact Kathy Krafka at kkrafka@hotmail.com.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

MILTON MEETINGS: The following meetings take place at Milton City Hall, council chambers, 6738 Dixon St., unless otherwise indicated. Contact the City Manager’s Office at 983-5411 for more information.

Milton Planning Board: 5 p.m. Feb. 7Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14Waste Water Treatment Plant Committee meeting: 4 p.m. Feb. 19, conference room BRiverfront Redevelopment Team: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21Housing Work Group: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, conference room BBoard of Adjustment: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25Webinar "Preparing for the 2019 Legislative Session": 1 p.m. Feb. 28, conference room BLEAP Committee: 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28, conference room APolice Pension Board: 8:30 a.m. March 4