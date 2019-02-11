MILTON — These are the standings of Guy Thompson Community Center basketball as of Feb. 6.

Kindgergarten



W L



Celtics 5 0

Wizards 3 2

Tigers 1 4

Lead 1 4

Game Results

Feb. 1

Celtics 26, Lead Academy 6

High Scorers:

Shedrick Johnson 8 (Celtics); Brayden Glasswright 2 (Lead)

Wizards 23, Tigers 12

High Scorers:

Angelo Peregrin 11 (Wizards); Amari Judge, Immanual Jones, Brayton Glass, Cayden Scott 2 (Tigers)

First and Second Grade



W L



Warriors 6 0

Cardinals 5 1

Lead A 4 2

Wolfpack 3 3

Panthers 3 3

Tar Heels 1 5

Lead B 1 5

Hurricanes 1 5

Game Results

Feb. 1

Warriors 28, Tar Heels 25

High Scorers:

DJ Casswell 16 (Warriors); Jermichael Laney 15 (Tar Heels)

Feb. 2

Cardinals 27, Wolfpack 19

High Scorers:

Jaxson Dickey 14 (Cardinals); Brayden Rushing 13 (Wolfpack)

Lead Academy A 26, Panthers 15

High Scorers:

Jacob Palmer 9 (Lead A); Ethan Lanasa 8 (Panthers)

Hurricanes 23, Lead Academy B 19

High Scorers:

Dexter Barnes 13 (Hurricanes); Wyatt Damery and William 7 (Lead B)

Feb. 5

Warriors 22, Wolfpack 13

High Scorers:

DJ Caswell 10 (Warriors); Brayden Rushing 6 (Wolfpack)

Cardinals 28, Tar Heels 10

High Scorers:

Jaxson Dickey 16 (Cardinals); Jermichael Laney 3 (Tar Heels)

Third and Fourth Grade



W L T



Bulldogs 5 0 0

Gators 5 1 0

Volunteers 3 3 0

Eagles 1 3 1

Wildcats 3 4 0

Lead 2 4 0

Commodores 1 5 1

Game Results

Feb. 2

Wildcats 32, Volunteers 29

High Scorers:

Jordan Rushing 15 (Wildcats); Zander Harper 26 (Volunteers

Bulldogs 24, Lead Academy 18

High Scorers:

Zi Hudson 11 (Bulldogs); Taevion Hill 14 (Lead)

Feb. 4

Commodores 10, Eagles 10

High Scorers:

Matthew Willhauck 5 (Commodores); unknown (Eagles)

Feb. 5

Wildcats 19, Commodores 13

High Scorers:

Jordan Rushing 10 (Wildcats); Jaxson Pough and Grayson Perry 6 (Commodores)

Fifth and Sixth Grade

W L

Lakers 4 1

Lead 4 1

Suns 3 2

Rockets 3 2

Jazz 1 4

Thunder 0 5

Game Results

Feb. 2

Lakers 28, Jazz 5

High Scorers:

Hunter Weekley 11 (Lakers); Lorenzo Davis 3 (Jazz)

Lead Academy 24, Suns 11

High Scorers:

Tucker Adams 19 (Lead); Bryce Love 4 (Suns)

Rockets 30, Thunder 14

High Scorers:

De’Andre Curcuru 14 (Rockets); Kyle Alexander 5 (Thunder)

Seventh and Eighth Grade

W L T

Knicks 5 0 0

Magic 5 1 0

Nets 3 2 1

Heat 3 4 0

Bucks 1 4 0

Hawks 2 4 1

Pacers 1 5 0

Game Results

Feb. 2

Magic 23, Heat 15

High Scorers:

Keith Gardner 16 (Magic); Peyton Spooneybarger 8 (Heat)

Nets 24, Bucks 20

High Scorers:

Robert Slack 11 (Nets); Jerard Gilmore 10 (Bucks)

Hawks 24, Pacers 10

High Scorers:

Jordan Martin 6 (Hawks); Christian Baker 4 (Pacers)

Third to Fifth Grade Girls



W L



Storm 6 0

Sky 1 3

Wings 0 4

Game Results

Jan. 31

Storm 9, Wings 2

High Scorers:

Kaidi Sutton 12 (Storm); Maliaha Smith and Danica Hoffman 2 (Sky)

Feb. 2

Storm 26, Sky 7

High Scorers:

Logan Goodwin 15 (Storm); Layla Wright 5 (Sky)

Sixth to Eighth Grade Girls



W L



Mystics 5 0

West Florida 3 2

Aces 2 2

Sparks 1 4

Liberty 1 4

Game Results

Jan. 31

Mystics 26, Liberty 11

High Scorers:

Jakya Brewton 14 (Mystics); Johana Orena 3 (Liberty)

Aces 19, Sparks 15

High Scorers:

Ashlyn Haveard 15 (Aces); Shelby Thomas and Cadence Wermers 4 (Sparks)

Feb. 4

Liberty 17, West Florida 13

High Scorers:

Johana Orena 12 (Liberty); Mackenzie 4 (West Florida)

Mystics 29, Sparks 12

High Scorers:

Jakya Brewton 9 (Mystics); Natalie Fahr 5 (Sparks)