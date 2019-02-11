MILTON — These are the standings of Guy Thompson Community Center basketball as of Feb. 6.
Kindgergarten
W L
Celtics 5 0
Wizards 3 2
Tigers 1 4
Lead 1 4
Game Results
Feb. 1
Celtics 26, Lead Academy 6
High Scorers:
Shedrick Johnson 8 (Celtics); Brayden Glasswright 2 (Lead)
Wizards 23, Tigers 12
High Scorers:
Angelo Peregrin 11 (Wizards); Amari Judge, Immanual Jones, Brayton Glass, Cayden Scott 2 (Tigers)
First and Second Grade
W L
Warriors 6 0
Cardinals 5 1
Lead A 4 2
Wolfpack 3 3
Panthers 3 3
Tar Heels 1 5
Lead B 1 5
Hurricanes 1 5
Game Results
Feb. 1
Warriors 28, Tar Heels 25
High Scorers:
DJ Casswell 16 (Warriors); Jermichael Laney 15 (Tar Heels)
Feb. 2
Cardinals 27, Wolfpack 19
High Scorers:
Jaxson Dickey 14 (Cardinals); Brayden Rushing 13 (Wolfpack)
Lead Academy A 26, Panthers 15
High Scorers:
Jacob Palmer 9 (Lead A); Ethan Lanasa 8 (Panthers)
Hurricanes 23, Lead Academy B 19
High Scorers:
Dexter Barnes 13 (Hurricanes); Wyatt Damery and William 7 (Lead B)
Feb. 5
Warriors 22, Wolfpack 13
High Scorers:
DJ Caswell 10 (Warriors); Brayden Rushing 6 (Wolfpack)
Cardinals 28, Tar Heels 10
High Scorers:
Jaxson Dickey 16 (Cardinals); Jermichael Laney 3 (Tar Heels)
Third and Fourth Grade
W L T
Bulldogs 5 0 0
Gators 5 1 0
Volunteers 3 3 0
Eagles 1 3 1
Wildcats 3 4 0
Lead 2 4 0
Commodores 1 5 1
Game Results
Feb. 2
Wildcats 32, Volunteers 29
High Scorers:
Jordan Rushing 15 (Wildcats); Zander Harper 26 (Volunteers
Bulldogs 24, Lead Academy 18
High Scorers:
Zi Hudson 11 (Bulldogs); Taevion Hill 14 (Lead)
Feb. 4
Commodores 10, Eagles 10
High Scorers:
Matthew Willhauck 5 (Commodores); unknown (Eagles)
Feb. 5
Wildcats 19, Commodores 13
High Scorers:
Jordan Rushing 10 (Wildcats); Jaxson Pough and Grayson Perry 6 (Commodores)
Fifth and Sixth Grade
W L
Lakers 4 1
Lead 4 1
Suns 3 2
Rockets 3 2
Jazz 1 4
Thunder 0 5
Game Results
Feb. 2
Lakers 28, Jazz 5
High Scorers:
Hunter Weekley 11 (Lakers); Lorenzo Davis 3 (Jazz)
Lead Academy 24, Suns 11
High Scorers:
Tucker Adams 19 (Lead); Bryce Love 4 (Suns)
Rockets 30, Thunder 14
High Scorers:
De’Andre Curcuru 14 (Rockets); Kyle Alexander 5 (Thunder)
Seventh and Eighth Grade
W L T
Knicks 5 0 0
Magic 5 1 0
Nets 3 2 1
Heat 3 4 0
Bucks 1 4 0
Hawks 2 4 1
Pacers 1 5 0
Game Results
Feb. 2
Magic 23, Heat 15
High Scorers:
Keith Gardner 16 (Magic); Peyton Spooneybarger 8 (Heat)
Nets 24, Bucks 20
High Scorers:
Robert Slack 11 (Nets); Jerard Gilmore 10 (Bucks)
Hawks 24, Pacers 10
High Scorers:
Jordan Martin 6 (Hawks); Christian Baker 4 (Pacers)
Third to Fifth Grade Girls
W L
Storm 6 0
Sky 1 3
Wings 0 4
Game Results
Jan. 31
Storm 9, Wings 2
High Scorers:
Kaidi Sutton 12 (Storm); Maliaha Smith and Danica Hoffman 2 (Sky)
Feb. 2
Storm 26, Sky 7
High Scorers:
Logan Goodwin 15 (Storm); Layla Wright 5 (Sky)
Sixth to Eighth Grade Girls
W L
Mystics 5 0
West Florida 3 2
Aces 2 2
Sparks 1 4
Liberty 1 4
Game Results
Jan. 31
Mystics 26, Liberty 11
High Scorers:
Jakya Brewton 14 (Mystics); Johana Orena 3 (Liberty)
Aces 19, Sparks 15
High Scorers:
Ashlyn Haveard 15 (Aces); Shelby Thomas and Cadence Wermers 4 (Sparks)
Feb. 4
Liberty 17, West Florida 13
High Scorers:
Johana Orena 12 (Liberty); Mackenzie 4 (West Florida)
Mystics 29, Sparks 12
High Scorers:
Jakya Brewton 9 (Mystics); Natalie Fahr 5 (Sparks)