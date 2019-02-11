MILTON — As flu activity continues to increase across the state, the Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County (DOH-Santa Rosa) is strongly urging parents to have their children vaccinated against the flu. To provide additional opportunities for parents to have their children vaccinated, the health department will be holding special flu shot clinics on Thursday afternoons through the month of February at the main clinic site, 5527 Stewart Street in Milton. Clinics will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 14, 21 and 28. Appointments will not be required. Shots will be given on a walk-in basis. The vaccine will be free for all eligible children 6 months to 18 years of age through the Vaccines for Children Program.

In addition to regular hours for immunizations at the Midway location, 5840 Gulf Breeze Parkway in Gulf Breeze, the clinic will offer flu shots on Feb. 14 by appointment only. To schedule an appointment for the Midway clinic, call (850) 983-5200, Option 3.

The flu vaccine is one of the safest and easiest ways to help prevent the flu. The health department recommends vaccinating children early, since it takes approximately 2 weeks for the body to develop immunity to the disease and provide maximum protection. In addition to the flu vaccine, the health department recommends taking the following precautions to help prevent flu and flu-like illnesses:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water, or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. When you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue, then throw the tissue away, or cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve. Avoid touching your face. If you do become ill with flu-like symptoms, stay home until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours without the aid of fever reducing medicine, and keep children home from school or day care if they are sick.

For more information, contact DOH-Santa Rosa at (850) 983-5200. For more information about the flu, visit FluFreeFlorida.com.

For the most current information about flu activity in Florida, see the Florida Influenza Surveillance Reports at http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/influenza/florida-influenza-surveillance-report-archive/index.html.