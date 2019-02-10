MILTON — Little new information was available Sunday on the death of a truck driver at a rest stop near Milton along Interstate 10 on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a Saturday night press release that the man was found at 10:33 a.m. by troopers who were called to check on the welfare of a tractor-trailer driver at the westbound rest stop at mile marker 30.

When they arrived they found the truck and tried to communicate with the driver, described as a white male. He was unresponsive so they called EMS, East Milton Fire/Rescue and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

The man was declared dead at 11:07 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Daily News will update this story when more information becomes available.