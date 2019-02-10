NAVARRE — A Navarre man was seriously injured Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle on State Road 87.

The man, 57-year-old Douglas Wise, was riding his Harley-Davidson south on State Road 87 when he stopped for a traffic light at East Bay Boulevard, according to information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

When the light turned green Wise tried to accelerate but lost control of the bike and was thrown over the handlebars.

Emergency medical technicians arrived and decided to call in a helicopter. Wise was taken to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP did not list a cause for the accident.