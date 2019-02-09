MILTON — Here is the order of poets and times they start their readings on this video:
Abigaille Flores - 3:32
Laura Farnell - 5:37
Kaitlyn Flint - 6:32
Kelly Humphries -7:41
Leigh Merritt - 8:45
Giselle Nelson - 9:40
Madelyn Vasquez - 11:00
Paige V. Cardwell - 11:49
Alyssa Lucier - 11:30
Tomasz Bialek - 15:30
Dominic Lucas - 17:48
Graces Maxwell 19:18
Emma Goldberg - 20:45
Adriaunna Morgan 21:30
Glenda Frazier - 26:36
Savannah Patterson - 28:40
VIDEO: Marc Livanos' opening remarks at the book launching of the Blackwater Literary Journal Issue III
