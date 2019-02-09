MILTON — The Milton High School lacrosse program begins its first year a fully Florida High School Athletic Association sanctioned team.

Sponsor Rhonda Waters said the program started as a club team by a former Milton High Student, Seth Barlow, to honor a friend of his who had passed away who loved the sport. Waters said that once the club garnered enough interest it became an official team.

While making it is a different story, the program's FHSAA status means it is eligible to compete in the playoffs, according to Milton athletic directory Murray Rutledge. The school's website https://mhspanthers1.weebly.com also laysout a full varsity and junior varsity schedule for both the boys and girls teams.

Coaching the boys team is retired military veteran David Hanley who was an assistant lacrosse coach at Limestone College. Hanley says the program is new at the school so their expectations are different from more established teams.

"Our main goal this season is to continue the growth and love of lacrosse in Milton," Hanley said, "and provide a place of learning, camaraderie and community."

Milton High will have its first game Feb 19. The boys will play Pensacola High at 6 p.m. at PHS and the girls will play West Florida High School at home at 6 p.m.

2019 Milton High Girls Lacrosse Team roster

Coach: Mary Pryor

Assistanc coaches: Fran Tilotson, Jimbo Turk

Manager: Lexi Pack

Lily ArchangelEmily TillotsonMercedes RoseLaura FarnellAli BennettMeagan DixonHannah HoltJaysa MartinezMichaela HudsonAlyssa KellyLibby HayesPeyton LeekParis BaughmanJessica StoutEmma DawsonKelly Humphrey'sMalia NordGeraldine VarelaAshley HubleyBailey JonesKelli GrimsleySandra DinunzioMichelle AngeloKailyn BrownRiley Kirby

2019 Milton High Boys Lacrosse Team

Coach: David Hanley

Assistant coaches: Chris Archangel, Seth Stone, and Dawsen Castleberry

Manager: Nathanael Martinez

Aiden LucasAlec CavazosAlex HeroAlex RufffiniAndrew DaigleAnthony LeporinAustin HeroBrenden CarterBruce CarterChase DanielsCody RobardsConnor SchlenkerDalton ScottDustin DuvalGage BrownGarrett WalesHudson FarkasJacob JamesJack WhitemanJordon SkinnerJosh LegaspiKeith MarshallLayton DavisLogan HergottMathew HudsonMatthew MorrisonNate WatersNolen HawkinsPatrick ShinnPeter SimmonsReagan KenningtonRyan BakerRyan BowenTyler DaigleWyatt KellyWyatt MooreZane JosephZaphanae VargasZyan Briggs