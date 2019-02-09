MILTON — The Milton High School lacrosse program begins its first year a fully Florida High School Athletic Association sanctioned team.
Sponsor Rhonda Waters said the program started as a club team by a former Milton High Student, Seth Barlow, to honor a friend of his who had passed away who loved the sport. Waters said that once the club garnered enough interest it became an official team.
While making it is a different story, the program's FHSAA status means it is eligible to compete in the playoffs, according to Milton athletic directory Murray Rutledge. The school's website https://mhspanthers1.weebly.com also laysout a full varsity and junior varsity schedule for both the boys and girls teams.
Coaching the boys team is retired military veteran David Hanley who was an assistant lacrosse coach at Limestone College. Hanley says the program is new at the school so their expectations are different from more established teams.
"Our main goal this season is to continue the growth and love of lacrosse in Milton," Hanley said, "and provide a place of learning, camaraderie and community."
Milton High will have its first game Feb 19. The boys will play Pensacola High at 6 p.m. at PHS and the girls will play West Florida High School at home at 6 p.m.
2019 Milton High Girls Lacrosse Team roster
Coach: Mary Pryor
Assistanc coaches: Fran Tilotson, Jimbo Turk
Manager: Lexi Pack
Lily Archangel
Emily Tillotson
Mercedes Rose
Laura Farnell
Ali Bennett
Meagan Dixon
Hannah Holt
Jaysa Martinez
Michaela Hudson
Alyssa Kelly
Libby Hayes
Peyton Leek
Paris Baughman
Jessica Stout
Emma Dawson
Kelly Humphrey's
Malia Nord
Geraldine Varela
Ashley Hubley
Bailey Jones
Kelli Grimsley
Sandra Dinunzio
Michelle Angelo
Kailyn Brown
Riley Kirby
2019 Milton High Boys Lacrosse Team
Coach: David Hanley
Assistant coaches: Chris Archangel, Seth Stone, and Dawsen Castleberry
Manager: Nathanael Martinez
Aiden Lucas
Alec Cavazos
Alex Hero
Alex Rufffini
Andrew Daigle
Anthony Leporin
Austin Hero
Brenden Carter
Bruce Carter
Chase Daniels
Cody Robards
Connor Schlenker
Dalton Scott
Dustin Duval
Gage Brown
Garrett Wales
Hudson Farkas
Jacob James
Jack Whiteman
Jordon Skinner
Josh Legaspi
Keith Marshall
Layton Davis
Logan Hergott
Mathew Hudson
Matthew Morrison
Nate Waters
Nolen Hawkins
Patrick Shinn
Peter Simmons
Reagan Kennington
Ryan Baker
Ryan Bowen
Tyler Daigle
Wyatt Kelly
Wyatt Moore
Zane Joseph
Zaphanae Vargas
Zyan Briggs