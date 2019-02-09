A Cantonment man was hurt on Friday when a trailer he was pulling with his pickup lost a tire and caused both vehicles to overturn.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 32-year-old Thomas Crooke was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Interstate 10 near mile marker 24 when a trailer tire began to come apart, causing the trailer to sway.

Crooke was unable to control the truck and went off the road onto the north shoulder, causing it and the trailer to overturn.

His injuries were described as minor.