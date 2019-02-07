EUSTIS — Robert Dunston keeps hammering away at the heel of a cowboy boot as he talks in a cluttered store reminiscent of a Harry Potter set, with shoes on top of shoes, some dusty, some more recent.

Dunston, 86, said he started repairing shoes after he graduated sixth grade in 1952. He bought the store at 15 N. Eustis Street in 1976 and renamed it Dunston’s Shoe Hospital — and the rest is, well, history.

“I’ll work as long as God lets me work,” Dunston said. “When I get tired, I’ll probably quit.”

Dunston has been married to his wife, Dorothy, for 58 years and has three children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

With fewer shoe repair stores around, he said he’s as busy as he ever was. Although he admits he can’t put in the hours he used to work.

“The way they make shoes nowadays, they tear up quite often,” he said. “I have four weeks of work sitting in front of me now.”

He says he enjoys working and will continue as long as he’s able.

“I can’t sit around at home — I’ll go crazy,” he said. “I’ve been working ever since I was 9 years old.”

Dunston greets a customer with a cheery “Hello, how are you doing.”

First-time customer Sarah Heather Barr, of Tavares, said she heard about Dunston’s shop through her mother. She brought in a pair of heels that need to be fixed by Feb. 13. The cost: $9.53. A bargain considering the cost of a new pair.

Dunston goes back to work trimming away the extra rubber on the heels he finished nailing.

He said it would be difficult starting a business like his in modern times, with the cost of equipment, rent and overhead.

“There’s not a whole lot of money in it — but a lot of work in it,” he said.

So he keeps hammering away, fixing shoes that might otherwise be discarded. But his work ethics and long time in the community have brought him some notoriety.

In 2017 he was honored as king of the annual Eustis Georgefest. In 2018, he earned a Lake County Chamber Alliance Community Service Hall of Fame award.

“In an era when society is so eager to fawn over the successes — and sometimes excesses — of the rich and famous, Robert is an outlier,” a press release announcing the award stated. “Yes, he carved out a successful business career in his own right, going to work at the ‘shoe shop’ when he was 12 and later owning and operating Dunston’s Shoe Hospital in downtown Eustis for the past 40 years. Yet his wealth is not necessarily measured in dollars and cents, but in the lives he touched and continues to touch, in his long, quiet and honorable journey through life.”

