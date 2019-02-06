5:45 P.M. — In a Facebook video, Sheriff Bob Johnson shared details of the arrest of Robert Shane Lucas, 51, who allegedly killed his mother-in-law.

Johnson said Lucas reportedly stole a 2012 Nissan Sentra, believed to be his mother-in-law's car, about noon Wednesday from the Navarre Beach area.

Lucas was spotted later in the evening in the Bal Alex area in Gulf Breeze. Deputies began chasing Lucas' vehicle, sometimes at "high speeds," Johnson said.

The pursuit lasted about 30 minutes and went for about 10 miles through school zones and subdivisions.

"We normally don't do that, but with this guy, he already killed one person," Johnson said in the Facebook video. "He left a threatening note to his wife that he was going to get her as well."

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rich Aloy, deputies deployed tire spikes on the road in the Whispering Pines neighborhood. Lucas' vehicle ran over the spikes and lost control of the vehicle.

Lucas then turned his vehicle to face a deputy, who fired two shots. Lucas was not hit by the gunfire, but did suffer a head injury, Johnson said.

EMS took Lucas to Santa Rosa Medical Center, where he will be treated before he goes to the county jail.

He will be charged with first-degree premeditated murder, Johnson said.

3:35 P.M. — According to the Sheriff's Office, Robert Shane Lucas, 51, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. after a pursuit which ended on Bay Street in Gulf Breeze.

1:00 P.M. — A Navarre woman who had been reported missing just hours earlier was found dead in her garage, according to the Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to 2212 Fulva Drive in Navarre on Tuesday morning concerning the disappearance of 57-year-old Carrie Lynn Brewer.

Deputies were called back to the same address several hours later after the family found notes that indicated a "homicide had occurred," Sheriff Bob Johnson said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Johnson said based on the evidence in the notes, they have issued an arrest warrant for Robert Shane Lucas, 51, "for first-degree premeditated murder." Lucas is Brewer's son-in-law.

"He was planning to commit a homicide and commit acts of violence against the family at that address," Johnson said of the information in the notes. He added that he could not immediately discuss a motive.

Brewer's body was found under some household items in the garage after deputies executed a search warrant.

The cause of death was believed be blunt force trauma, but an autopsy is pending.

Brewer was last seen Sunday, according to family members.

Lawmen are searching for Lucas. The Sheriff's Office has dealt with him in the past, and he is considered unpredictable, Johnson said. He said Lucas is probably still in the Navarre or Gulf Breeze area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $3,000 reward for information leading to Lucas' arrest, the Sheriff's Office said. People with information are asked to call 850-437-7867.

Brewer's white 2012 Nissan Sentra, which was also missing, has been found.